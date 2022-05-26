Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic eye international striker, Rangers target 26-goal forward duo, ex-Hibs boss set for Dundee job, Celtic's £28.5m signing plans, Colt teams doubt

On top of that, there will be five teams preparing for a European campaign around the first two weeks of the new league campaign.

It means getting business done early in the transfer window will be important.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is all the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL:

19-goal forward on Celtic’s radar

Celtic are lining up a bid for Ferencváros star Ryan Mmaee after an impressive season in which he helped the Hungarian giants win a double. The 24-year-old Moroccan international hit 19 goals in all competitions, including 13 in 21 league appearances. Mmaee had a strong scoring record in Cyprus prior to his arrival and has been monitored by Celtic ahead of this summer's window. (Daily Record)

Colts teams in Lowland League doubt

Colts teams involvement in next season’s Lowland League may be in danger of collapse. Celtic, Rangers and Hearts all made a pitch to join the league but the clubs in the division voted against increasing the number of teams to allow all three B sides to participate. A decision on which two teams will take part is likely at the start of next month. However, in a twist, the Premiership sides could issue an ultimatum of taking all three clubs or none at all. (Daily Mail)

All the latest headlines, news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Colombian ace linked with Rangers

Rangers have reportedly made contact with Russian Premier League side Sochi regarding a move for Colombian forward Mateo Cassierra. The 25-year-old has come through an impressive season, netting 14 goals in 22 league matches having joined from Portuguese side Belenenses. He is a player who is understood to be familiar with Giovanni van Bronckhorst having played for Ajax and FC Groningen in the Netherlands. (Sport24)

As is Bolton winger

The Ibrox club have also been linked with a move for Bolton Wanderers attacker Dapo Afolayan. Capable of playing in different forward roles but predominantly a left winger, the 24-year-old scored 12 times in the league last season. Cardiff City and Fulham are also said to be interested. (Scottish Sun)

Manchester City duo interest Celtic

Celtic are keeping tabs on two Manchester City players ahead of the opening of the transfer window. Ko Itakura was heavily linked with a switch to Glasgow last summer on loan but ended up joining German giants Schalke, helping the club win the 2.Bundesliga. They have an option to buy the Japanese international, who can play in defence or midfield, but may not stump up the £6million fee. Meanwhile, Taylor Harwood-Bellis is a defender who is being considered after a loan spell with Stoke City. Celtic have close ties with the City Group. (Sky Sports)

Rooney exits St Johnstone

Scott Brown has made his move on the SPFL by completing the signing of Shaun Rooney for Fleetwood Town. St Johnstone confirmed their wing-back would be leaving at the end of his contract after helping keep Saints in the top flight with a goal in both legs of the Premiership play-off final. Scott Brown said of his new recruit: “He will bring us a lot of quality defensively and going forward as well. Shaun can play in a few different positions and he’s a great addition to the squad.” (Various)

Maloney set for Dens Park job

Shaun Maloney is the front runner to become the new Dundee boss after Jack Ross is no longer in contention with job offers to consider elsewhere. Maloney, who played for Dundee's director of football Gordon Strachan at Celtic and Scotland, was sacked as Hibs boss earlier in the campaign after a run of poor results. Maloney would be tasked with getting Dundee back into the Premiership following relegation. (The Scotsman)

£28.5m Celtic investment