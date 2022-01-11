Scottish Football Transfer News: Bid for Rangers midfielder, Celtic return for Iranian wonderkid, Hibs turn down £2m Boyle bid, Hearts continue striker hunt, Ibrox ace to be offered new deal

Since Boxing Day large scale events, including all football, have been capped at a 500 capacity. It prompted the Premiership clubs to agree with move their winter break forward and reschedule two fixtures.

A decision will be made today whether that will be lifted, amended or prolonged.

The Premiership returns on Monday with Celtic hosting Hibs at Parkhead during a midweek which has a full fixture card before the Scottish Cup fourth round follows a week on Saturday.

In the mean time there is plenty happening in the transfer market in what has been a hectic ten days so far as clubs look to get their business done early in the window.

Scroll down and click through for all the latest transfer news and speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

1. Hearts duo set to leave on loan Hearts duo Jamie Walker and Harry Stone are set to depart on loan. The former is on the lookout for regular football and has travelled to England to have talks with Bradford City. Goalkeeper Stone has been on loan at Partick Thistle but has been recalled due to a lack of game time. Another temporary switch is planned. (Evening News) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Ferguson wanted by EPL sides Aberdeen star Lewis Ferguson is attracting interest from the English Premier League. The Dons midfielder had a strong period prior to the winter shutdown. Ferguson was the subject of bids from Watford during the summer but they didn’t meet Aberdeen’s valuation. Despite interest, Ferguson is expected to stay until the summer. (The Scotsman) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Celtic plan second Mehdi Ghayedi bid Celtic are planning a second bid for Iranian star Mehdi Ghayedi. The 23-year-old joined current team Shabab Al Ahli from Iran giants Esteghlal in the summer, signing a five-year deal. An initial bid for the midfielder was rejected by his club with Celtic reportedly set to make another bid for the player. (Tasmin news) Photo: ATPImages Photo Sales

4. Boyle bid rejected Al Faisaly have all but ended their interest in Martin Boyle after having a £2million bid for the player turned down by Hibs. The Saudi Arabian outfit had initially bid £500,000 before increasing it. Hibs value the Australian international much higher than £2million and with that Al Faisaly are set to switch their focus to other targets. (The Scotsman) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales