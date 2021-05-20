Scottish Football Quiz: How many of these 12 Scottish football grounds can you name?
Can you name these 12 Scottish Football League grounds and the clubs that play there?
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:15 pm
Gradually, fans are re-entering stadiums across Scotland as lockdown restrictions are eased, however, with the majority of fans across the Scottish leagues not able to attend a football game since March 2020, it would be easy to forget what some grounds look like. Take our test and see how many football grounds you can name from just one photo.
Click through to the end for the answers.
