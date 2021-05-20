How many can you get right?

Scottish Football Quiz: How many of these 12 Scottish football grounds can you name?

Can you name these 12 Scottish Football League grounds and the clubs that play there?

By Graham Falk
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 2:15 pm

Gradually, fans are re-entering stadiums across Scotland as lockdown restrictions are eased, however, with the majority of fans across the Scottish leagues not able to attend a football game since March 2020, it would be easy to forget what some grounds look like. Take our test and see how many football grounds you can name from just one photo.

Click through to the end for the answers.

1. Stadium One

Home to much loved Scottish football league club. It has hosted a Champions League tie this season too...

Photo: Thomas Nugent Creative Commons 2.0

2. Stadium Two

Currently in the playoffs, this picturesque stadium is the home of a club formed in 1872.

Photo: SNS

3. Stadium Three

It's been a tough few years for this Glasgow club, however, things are looking up again.

Photo: Contributed

4. Stadium four

Nice easy one for you here.

Photo: John Devlin

