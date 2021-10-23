The draw for the third round of the Scottish Cup is on Sunday.

The League 2 outfit fell behind on 37 minutes to a strike from Darren Miller and were unable to respond on a galling afternoon for them at Stair Park.

They were not the only team from their division to suffer a surprise result at home, however, as Civil Service Strollers from the Lowland League won 4-2 away at Cowdenbeath in an entertaining encounter at Central Park.

Kris Renton put the Blue Brazil ahead, only for Euan Valentine to equalise on 17 minutes. Aliou Faye then missed a penalty and Cowdenbeath punished them by edging ahead again through Liam Buchanan. However, Faye made amends by levelling on 38 minutes to make it 2-2 at the interval.

Cowdenbeath were then rocked by two red cards in three minutes when Robbie Buchanan and then Liam Buchanan were dismissed and Strollers pounced, with Faye netting on 65 minutes and Mo Dukuray on 76 minutes for a famous win.

Bonnyrigg Rose, who are flying high at the summit of the Lowland League, eased into the third round with a 3-0 win away to East Stirlingshire.

Stirling Albion edged out Berwick Rangers 2-1 at Shielfield Park, while Brechin City needed a stoppage-time winner from Julian Wade to see off plucky East of Scotland outfit Haddington Athletic 2-1 at Glebe Park, with the Hi-Hi ahead at the interval.

Banks O’Dee thrashed Nairn County 5-0 at Spain Park and Tranent Juniors eased past Broomhill 2-0.

East Kilbride, who faced Celtic a few years ago in the competition, were convincing 4-0 winners over Stirling University at home, but there was to be no shock at Ainslie Park as Edinburgh City overcame Bo’ness United 2-1.

Forfar Athletic won 2-0 at Formartine United and Kelty Hearts’ fine form continued with a 4-1 over Buckie Thistle.

Auchinleck Talbot won 2-0 at Preston Athletic, Sauchie overcame nine-man Dunipace 2-1, Gala Fairydean won 3-1 at St Cuthbert’s Wanderers and Stenhousemuir defeated Huntly 4-1.

There are three replays after Dalbeattie and Rothes and Brora and Albion Rovers drew 0-0, while Dunbar and Lothian Thistle finished 1-1.

The draw for the third round takes place on Sunday at 5.15pm, with Clydebank and Elgin City playing on Monday night.