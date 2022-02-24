Scottish boss steps in to replace St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson at Morecambe

The Shrimps’ SPFL connection has continued with former Ross County boss Derek Adams making a move back to the club where less than a year after leading the club into League One via the play-offs before moving on to Bradford.

He left the Bantams earlier this month, insisting club wouldn't ‘get a better manager than me’. He is yet to be replaced at Valley Parade but has secured his own swift return to management at his former club where his tenure is still well-respected.

“Derek is someone who has already written himself into Morecambe history after leading the Club to League One level for the first time. He knows the place inside out and now returns to make further progress with us.

“He was the manager we earmarked straight away, we knew there would be a possibility that he would come back as we have a strong relationship with him, and after a whirlwind two days, we absolutely believe he is the right person to ensure our status in League One,” said co-chairmen Rod Taylor and Graham Howse

“I know the football club well, they were very good to me when I was here before, the co-chairmen, the board of directors, the supporters, the staff and the players were fantastic and it was an really easy decision for me to come back."

“We have obviously got a challenge between now and the end of the season to stay in League One, we are in the relegation zone at this moment in time,” Adams told the club website.

