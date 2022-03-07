Scott Brown ponders Aberdeen future after Stephen Glass exit

The midfielder joined the Dons in the summer on a two-year deal having agreed a pre-contract.

A key aspect of the move to Pittodrie was a coaching role alongside being part of the playing staff.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, since Jim Goodwin replaced Glass, Brown has been viewed primarily as a player. In turn he is considering his options going forward, reports the Daily Mail.

Aberdeen's Scott Brown is said to be weighing up his Aberdeen future. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The former Celtic star has retained his assistant coach title but the new boss has taken a more hands-on role on the training ground meaning there are fewer opportunities for Brown in that area.

I have said to him that I'm very hands on as a manager.

"That means he might get a bit frustrated with a lack of opportunity on the training pitch as this is a key moment for me and the rest of the squad.

"I have to get my ideas over to the players and make them understand what I'm asking them to do.

"I don't have time to ask my assistant Lee Sharp , Scott Brown or Barry Robson who is also a coach here to be coming in taking bits and pieces.

"That's the way I've always worked and while I'll always lean on them for an opinion about how things can be done better there won't be much coaching.

"I'm a bit of a control freak and I like things done my way."

Brown was strongly linked with the St Mirren job which Goodwin vacated for Pittodrie but it went to ex-Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

It’s been reported that if a more hands-on coaching role was to present itself, Aberdeen would work with Brown to find a solution which suits all parties.

The 36-year-old was not in the squad for the defeat to Rangers on Saturday having returned to the starting line-up in the 2-0 loss to Hearts last week.

"There was no issue at all," Goodwin said. "Scott played on Wednesday, his first game for a wee while after being out with a hamstring problem, and just had a wee bit of fatigue in his legs.

"We didn't want to risk him with the chance of possibly breaking down.”