Scotland's uncapped players: Rangers cult hero, Celtic stalwart, Crunchie and the mavericks

Revered in the town, ‘Crunchie’ was admired by many fans across Scottish football for his wing trickery – but famously never capped.

He was not the only surprise omission from squad-after-squad as many prominent players’ careers ended without international appearances.

Inexplicable, surprising or just plain unlucky, some, like the famous case of Tosh McKinlay at Hearts, had to move clubs to be noticed. Others were not so fortunate.

Here we look back on 10 of the best uncapped Scottish players – two who DID gain honours as ‘over-age players’ but many more from bygone eras are missing from our short list, as well as the SFA roll call.

John Brown

Rangers and Dundee defender was a lynchpin of the 1990s at Ibrox under Walter Smith, competent and tough in every defensive area with whole-hearted commitment guaranteed. Versatility would usually be a boon in an international squad - just ask Scott McTominay - yet ‘Bomber’ was never selected to take his rugged, no-nonsense style to the Tartan Army.

Alan Main

Despite his popularity, Kevin McAllister was left on the sidelines for Scotland whether at Hibs, Falkirk or Chelsea and one of many players who surprisingly missed an international cap.

St Johnstone and Dundee United goalkeeper is close to being ineligible for this list - had it not been for a bad back. After taking over from Hamish McAlpine at Tannadice - co-incidentally another highly regarded player without international recognition - Main eventually received a call-up - only to pick up an injury in training and withdraw from the squad.

Back injury healed he was back involved later under Craig Brown but couldn’t dislodge Andy Goram or Jim Leighton at the peak of their selection battle in the mid-1990s and fell down the pecking order when Neil Sullivan and others emerged on the scene.

Kevin McAllister

The inspiration for this delve into the archives and the one that rankles for Falkirk fans. McAllister was the typical Scottish winger and one of the last tanner-ba players, even to the point of winning a man-of-the-match award as a losing semi-finalist in 1998.

Tricky rather than silky, tough and tenacious - why wasn’t he picked? Was Crunchie from Camelon simply not glamorous enough? He was for Chelsea and his play more than merited at least a look.

Scott Allan

Talent-wise, at his peak, Allan was within the pool of the best 24 Scottish players of his time during the last decade. Yet he was never picked for Scotland beyond under-21s, and rarely picked at all when signed with Celtic. Stuck on the sidelines he later proved himself all over again at Hibs but illness and injury interrupted his recent years which has seen his time almost certainly pass.

Bobby Cox

League winning captain at Dens Park, where a stand is named in his honour, Cox was always the bridesmaid, but never the bride. Repeatedly listed as a standby he never made the full international team despite his role and stature on Tayside for more than a decade picking up solitary recognition in an unofficial international between a league and SFA select.

John McGovern

A rarity in Scottish football - a man with more European Cup winners’ medals, than caps. McGovern was even the captain lifting the famous Champions League trophy twice with Nottingham Forest and a winner of the top flight in England with Forest and Derby County yet couldn’t pick up Scotland cap - once joking he thought Ally McLeod was unaware of his nationality!

Peter Grant

Through 15 years at Celtic, the midfielder was overlooked each time before moving south to Norwich. It’s hard to imagine a similar scenario nowadays for a midfielder with such a prominent role in the Parkhead ranks.

Andy Halliday

Utility man for Hearts and previously Rangers, Halliday never quite made a squad during his peak era – either due to the strength of the selection pool or the level he was operating at with Rangers, Middlesbrough or Hearts. In a different early-00s era he’d have surely picked up a few friendly appearances at least.

Billy Stark

Midfielder Stark was an important player in the halcyon 1980s of Aberdeen in Europe but was never capped, not even after moving to Celtic later in the decade. Tosh McKinlay would later famously pick up international honours immediately after an Old Firm move but it didn’t ever transpire for Stark - though he has represented Scotland at under-21 level as player and manager and most recently in charge of the under-19s.

Craig Brewster

Perhaps spent his peak years out of sight in Greece, contributing to his omission in the days pre-internet but Brewster’s scoring record pre and post his Ionikos spell has claims for a cap though difficult to see who he’d dislodge from Kevin Gallagher, Gordon Durie, Ally McCoist and for a while, his Dundee United predecessor Duncan Ferguson. By the time he’d struck up a blossoming partnership with Stevie Crawford at Dunfermline and then further at Hibs, Aberdeen and Inverness in the twilight of his career.

Andy Ritchie

A maverick adored by Morton fans, in a similar vein of Falkirk’s adoration of McAllister, Ritchie is a cult hero in Greenock despite his career ending at just 28 - with one Scotland cap aged 23, but for the under-21s team as an over-age player.

Renown for his ball mastery, his talents more than made up for his work-rate and his dead ball specialism contributed more than 100 goals for the Ton and also led the league in 1979.

Retiring at 28 retains an air of mystique of what could have been for one of the most technically gifted, yet undecorated players, of his generation.

Hamish McAlpine

Another cult hero, another long association with a club and another overlooked. Dundee United stalwart McAlpine, like Ritchie, was capped at under-21 level as an overage player but, with Alan Rough established international number one, was never capped.

