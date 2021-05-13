David Weir of Scotland holds a winning trophy after playing the Kirin Cup Soccer 2006 between Scotland and Japan at the Saitama stadium on May 13, 2006 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

Scotland's Kirin Cup winners 2006 - Where are they now, 15 years on?

It’s 15 years since Scotland won the Kirin Cup under Walter Smith in 2006.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 1:05 pm

The post-season tournament involved Bulgaria with the host nation Japan and was played ahead of the 2006 World Cup – but Scotland’s squad didn’t include several players still involved in the Scottish Cup and FA Cup.

Instead some new national heroes were formed as Scotland saw two scoring debuts and some silverware come home from the land of the rising sun.

Here’s a look at the victorious squad, and where they are now.

1. Neil Alexander

Then of Cardiff City, Alexander moved to Rangers where he played in the UEFA Cup Final of 2008. Moved on from Ibrox and now coach at Dundee United. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

2. Gary Naysmith

Then of Everton, the defender starred against Bulgaria and moved into management with East Fife and Queen of the Soutg. After another role at Hearts he is now in charge at Edinburgh City.

3. Graeme Murty

Then of Reading, the right-back wound up in a development coaching role at Rangers before being promoted to interim manager on two occasions with the Ibrox club in turmoil. Now back in his youth role at the Scottish champions. (Photo credit should read TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

4. David McNamee

Late call-up for the Livingston full-back to replace Stephen McManus. McNamee moved on to coach at Coventry City but left football to join the Royal Navy in 2015.

