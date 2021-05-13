Scotland's Kirin Cup winners 2006 - Where are they now, 15 years on?
It’s 15 years since Scotland won the Kirin Cup under Walter Smith in 2006.
Thursday, 13th May 2021, 1:05 pm
The post-season tournament involved Bulgaria with the host nation Japan and was played ahead of the 2006 World Cup – but Scotland’s squad didn’t include several players still involved in the Scottish Cup and FA Cup.
Instead some new national heroes were formed as Scotland saw two scoring debuts and some silverware come home from the land of the rising sun.
Here’s a look at the victorious squad, and where they are now.
Undefined: readMore
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today
Page 1 of 6