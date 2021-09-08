Scotland's crunch World Cup qualifier with Israel at Hampden 'sold out'

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke. Picture: SNS

The 1-0 win for Steve Clarke’s boys in Vienna, secured through a first-half penalty from Lyndon Dykes, puts the national team firmly in the driving seat for finishing second in Group F behind runaway leaders Denmark.

Victory over Israel would be a significant step toward reaching the play-offs, where they would face a two-legged tie to qualify for Qatar 2022 and the second successive berth at a major tournament following Euro 2020.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The squad now looks like they’ll be backed by a sell-out crowd at Hampden Park on October 9 as the SFA website now shows tickets for the match as being completely sold out.

Scotland have only two home games remaining – they’ve still to travel to Moldova and the Faroe Islands – with Denmark the visitors in November.

Message from the editor