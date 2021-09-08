Scotland's crunch World Cup qualifier with Israel at Hampden 'sold out'

The 1-0 win for Steve Clarke’s boys in Vienna, secured through a first-half penalty from Lyndon Dykes, puts the national team firmly in the driving seat for finishing second in Group F behind runaway leaders Denmark.
Victory over Israel would be a significant step toward reaching the play-offs, where they would face a two-legged tie to qualify for Qatar 2022 and the second successive berth at a major tournament following Euro 2020.
The squad now looks like they’ll be backed by a sell-out crowd at Hampden Park on October 9 as the SFA website now shows tickets for the match as being completely sold out.
Scotland have only two home games remaining – they’ve still to travel to Moldova and the Faroe Islands – with Denmark the visitors in November.