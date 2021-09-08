Scotland's crunch World Cup qualifier with Israel at Hampden 'sold out'

Scotland’s crunch World Cup qualifier with Israel next month appears to have sold out after supporters snapped up the briefs in the wake of Wednesday’s victory over Austria.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 7:58 pm
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke. Picture: SNS
The 1-0 win for Steve Clarke’s boys in Vienna, secured through a first-half penalty from Lyndon Dykes, puts the national team firmly in the driving seat for finishing second in Group F behind runaway leaders Denmark.

Victory over Israel would be a significant step toward reaching the play-offs, where they would face a two-legged tie to qualify for Qatar 2022 and the second successive berth at a major tournament following Euro 2020.

The squad now looks like they’ll be backed by a sell-out crowd at Hampden Park on October 9 as the SFA website now shows tickets for the match as being completely sold out.

Scotland have only two home games remaining – they’ve still to travel to Moldova and the Faroe Islands – with Denmark the visitors in November.

