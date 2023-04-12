Scotland's bid to co-host Euro 2028 with rest of UK and Ireland launched amid £2.6billion prediction

Scotland’s bid to co-host Euro 2028 has been officially launched with the UK and Ireland team setting out plans to stage a “record-breaking and unforgettable” tournament.

The bid, which is predicted to provide benefits of up to £2.6 billion for the nations involved, includes matches across Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, with more tickets available than for any previous European Championship finals.

Only one Scottish stadium has been included in the proposal with Hampden Park in Glasgow – which staged matches during the multi-national Euro 2020, played in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic – preferred over other venues such as Celtic Park, Ibrox and Murrayfield.

Wembley, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, St James’ Park, Villa Park and Everton’s new stadium will all host matches in England, as will Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, which has been preferred to Old Trafford. The Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and Casement Park in Belfast – which requires building work – are the other venues being proposed in the bid.

Hampden Park is the only Scottish venue among the 10 stadiums proposed to host Euro 2028 as part of the UK and Ireland joint bid . (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“Our pioneering five-way partnership will deliver a record-breaking and unforgettable UEFA Euro,” Debbie Hewitt, chair of UK and Ireland bid, said in a statement. “We will work together tirelessly to be the best partners for UEFA and to deliver on every one of our shared priorities. We will focus on growing football, connecting with and engaging new fans, players and volunteers.

“We continue to invest £50million (57m euros) annually into grassroots football development across our five associations. Together, we want UEFA Euro 2028 to be the catalyst for a new and sustainable era for football, from the grassroots to the very top of the European game.”

Support from all governments involved came in the form of a joint statement from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf, First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“Together, our nations will host an outstanding UEFA Euro 2028,” it read. “It will be the biggest sporting event our islands have ever jointly staged – a passionate and unforgettable celebration, with long-term benefits for our cities and communities as well as all European football.

“Our Governments are fully committed to hosting UEFA Euro 2028. Drawing on our collective experience of hosting major events, we will work with our five Football Associations and UEFA to deliver the best possible tournament – a welcoming, exciting and safe football festival that players, fans and the entire UEFA family will enjoy in every city and at every game.

“We will be honoured to deliver a tournament that truly brings our vision to life. Together with UEFA, we will build upon the proud traditions of using the power of football to inspire, and create new opportunities for football and communities across the UK and Ireland, now and for future generations.

“Our unique and unprecedented UEFA Euro 2028 will welcome the world to iconic destinations and, above all, bring people together.”

