Scotland's 6,016 day wait in search of landmark win, Spain threat, Dundee United connection, better than 2006

As the Tartan Army make their pilgrimage to Hampden Park once more on Tuesday night, whether it is from Thurso or Tranent, they will be doing so in hope, and perhaps after a few pints belief, that it is going to be their night. Scotland's night. Finally.

Walking along the Cathcart Road, turning onto Somerville Drive, the stadium suddenly confronting the unexpected, there will be thoughts of Gary Caldwell, France and 2006. For that was the last time Scotland took a scalp. Not only matched but bettered one of the best teams in the world. This time it is Spain. And instead of Paul Hartley over the corner, it is Andy Robertson. And instead of Gary Caldwell it is Grant Hanley getting away from his marker to get a big toe and turn it past Kepa Arrizabalaga before wheeling away in ecstasy.

Imagine the noise which would greet it from a sold-out Hampden Park crowd. It may have been a sleepy affair during Saturday's 3-0 win over Cyprus but the stadium is ready to come alive. The scenes which met the late win over Israel or the hugely impressive victory over Denmark were merely a warm-up, amuse-bouche, for what could happen against Spain. If it's given a chance, the old ground will shake and it will bounce. For it has been far, far too long since Scotland landed a landmark win in Mount Florida. Anywhere in fact. How long? By the time kick-off arrives it will have been 6,016 long days since Gary Caldwell, France and 2006. The current squad are ready to end that. It is their next step. They’ve engaged a nation once more, they've returned to tournament football, they are relevant once more under Steve Clarke. A win over one of the world’s big guns, like Spain, is the next staging post. One which would be significant in such a tough group for automatic qualification to Euro 2024. A tournament Scotland don't, nay can’t be missing from.

‘Beat teams ahead of you’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we want to go to tournaments then these are the types of games you need to get something out of the game, if not be pushing to be successful in these games,” Callum McGregor, who earned his 50th cap against Cyprus, said. “That's the benchmark and the benchmark is to get to tournaments. If you want to get there you need to take points and be really competitive in these games.

"You have to beat the teams who are ahead of you. We've jumped into pot 2 with our recent results which is good but then you get a team like Norway who will be looking to beat us. That's football, you have to beat the teams who are in front of you and if you want to qualify you need to get enough points come the end of the campaign.”

A fan’s view from that night in 2006 was “Scotland are now a team of hard-working players who believe in themselves and their team-mates”. That hard work and belief is evident in this squad. But there is a strong argument they are more advanced with the ball. Capable of keeping it and controlling it against Spain.

Good on the ball

Spain got their qualifying campaign up and running with a 3-0 win over Norway. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

“The Spanish model is keep the ball, possession, so we will have to be good defensively but we still want to be aggressive in the game and when we get the ball we have to retain it as well and give them something to think about," McGregor said. “You can't just spend 90 minutes defending and not having the ball. I'm sure that is something we will think about going into Tuesday.

“That's modern day football now. You have to be good with the ball. If you are not good with the ball you spend too long without it and ultimately teams will find a way through because they have good players. I think to progress that's what we have to do. We have to be able to look after the ball and have periods of possession where we are making the other team think as well. I'm sure it will be interesting on Tuesday, a big test, but something we are looking forward to as a group.”

He added: “There's no reason why we can't come here, have a real crack at it and get a real positive result.”

Armstrong-Robertson connection

Scotland's last big scalp at Hampden park was over France in 2006 when Gary Caldwell scored the winner. Picture: SNS

Scotland will have to make do without Che Adams, the Southampton striker suffering an injury during the second half of the win over Cyprus. But another Saints star demonstrated his quality which could be so useful against Spain, especially in transitions. The way Stuart Armstrong linked with Andy Robertson was reminiscent of Dundee United in the 2013/14 campaign. That penetration and combination will be key in unlocking a Spain side who will try and starve Scotland of possession.

“I really enjoy playing in that little triangle, with Callum McGregor on that side as well. Robbo’s a joy to play with,” he said. “He’s so energetic that he creates a lot of different things with his movement. KT is so dynamic as well that things just open up naturally. It’s a joy to play with them, to make those little passes and get crosses in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, of course, just like in 2006 when Craig Gordon made notable saves, Angus Gunn will likely have a greater presence than against Cyprus when only a slip on the turf prompted a slight heart in the mouth moment.

"He’s fitted into the squad really well," Armstrong said. “It was a quiet game as far as debuts go and I think he’ll be quite happy with how it went. I think everyone else panicked, he had it under control! The pitch was a little bit slippy at times. But Angus dealt with it fine.”

Scotland face Spain after opening their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over Cyprus. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)