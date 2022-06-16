Scotland's 10 most expensive departures outside of the Old Firm as Calvin Ramsay nears £8m Liverpool transfer

The under-21 international’s fee dwarfs almost every other deal conducted in Scotland outwith the big two – Rangers and Celtic – with one notable exception.
Transfers of Nathan Patterson, Odsonne Edouard, Virgil van Dijk and Kieran Tierney might command eight figures, but Ramsay is poised to become one of Scotland’s most expensive exports if he completes a move to Anfield –even his up-front £4.5m is considerable when it comes to provincial clubs. The Dons are believed to have agreed a fee rising to £8m with several clauses inserted from the initial offer and payment.
His breakthrough season has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp and his Merseyside colleagues and a move is closer, with Aberdeen holding out for a high price-tag after seeing Ramsay’s fellow Scottish right-back Nathan Patterson move south from Rangers for a fee rising to £16m.
Celtic and Rangers tend to dominate the spending – and the cash accrual – when it comes to transfer deals but here we look at the current top ten Scottish sales not involving the Glasgow giants – and discover exactly where Ramsay would rank among the sales outside the Old Firm.
There’s a familiar face or two, a few recent internationals and transfers too – plus a deal that is now more than 20 years old.
*All fees are according to transfermarkt or as widely reported at the time. Deals with undisclosed fees have not been included.