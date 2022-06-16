Scotland's 10 most expensive departures outside of the Old Firm as Calvin Ramsay nears £8m Liverpool transfer

The under-21 international’s fee dwarfs almost every other deal conducted in Scotland outwith the big two – Rangers and Celtic – with one notable exception.

Transfers of Nathan Patterson, Odsonne Edouard, Virgil van Dijk and Kieran Tierney might command eight figures, but Ramsay is poised to become one of Scotland’s most expensive exports if he completes a move to Anfield –even his up-front £4.5m is considerable when it comes to provincial clubs. The Dons are believed to have agreed a fee rising to £8m with several clauses inserted from the initial offer and payment.

His breakthrough season has caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp and his Merseyside colleagues and a move is closer, with Aberdeen holding out for a high price-tag after seeing Ramsay’s fellow Scottish right-back Nathan Patterson move south from Rangers for a fee rising to £16m.

Celtic and Rangers tend to dominate the spending – and the cash accrual – when it comes to transfer deals but here we look at the current top ten Scottish sales not involving the Glasgow giants – and discover exactly where Ramsay would rank among the sales outside the Old Firm.

There’s a familiar face or two, a few recent internationals and transfers too – plus a deal that is now more than 20 years old.

*All fees are according to transfermarkt or as widely reported at the time. Deals with undisclosed fees have not been included.

1. £2.7m Christophe Berra came through the ranks at Hearts before a multi-million deal took him to Wolves in 2009. He returned to Hearts eight years later from Ipswich and is now player-coach at Raith Rovers.

2. £2.7m Don't say it! The Finnish goalkeeper set the exit fee Berra matched when he moved to Southampton in 2002. The goalie is now 50 years old.

3. £2.8m 'Super' moved to Aston Villa for a £2.8m fee after being courted by Celtic - but the Midlands' club won the race for his signature in a deal which is looking increasingly like a bargain as he performs in the Premier League and Scotland duty.

4. £3m One of the more recent on this list, and Aberdeen's previous best return, McKenna set a Pittodrie record moving to Nottingham Forest last summer.