Scotland Women have confirmed the squad for next month's opening Euro 2025 qualifying games against Serbia and Slovakia.

Spanish boss Pedro Martinez Losa has been dealt a double blow with confirmation that key forwards Kirsty Hanson and Martha Thomas have been ruled out of the squad due to injury and will be unavailable for the two matches. Also missing out with injury is Rangers duo Rachael McLauchlan and Kirsty McLean, while a number of players have been recalled to the squad.

Jane Ross keeps her place in the group after returning from an ACL injury during the Pinatar Cup campaign and she is joined by club team-mate Sarah Ewens, who is in as a replacement for Thomas. They will be joined by Gers midfielder Chelsea Cornet, who will hope to gain more valuable minutes at international level.

Celtic striker Amy Gallagher returns to the national squad after being left out of the Pinatar Cup campaign, while there is also a recall for Scotland veteran Kirsty Smith, who will make her 50th appearance for the side if she plays in the upcoming games. Hibernian defender Leah Eddie also keeps her place following her recent solid form for Grant Scott's side.

Scotland are still without key midfielders Caroline Weir and Emma Watson, who are recovering from ACL injuries suffered last year. However, both players have recently shared updates via their social media channels with them back in light training. Goalkeeper Eartha Cummings made her comeback from an elbow injury for her club side Rosengard at the weekend but has not been included in the squad.

Martinez Losa will look for Scotland to qualify for a major tournament for the first time under his tutelage, beginning with back-to-back Euro 2025 qualifying games. The squad will firstly travel to Leskovac to take on Serbia on April 5 before returning to Hampden for the first time in 2025 to face Slovakia on April 9.

Scotland squad for Euro 2025 qualifiers.

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Jenna Fife (Rangers).

Defenders: Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Leah Eddie (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (West Ham United).

Midfielders: Jamie-Lee Napier (Bristol City), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City), Fiona Brown (Glasgow City), Lisa Evans (Bristol City), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Chelsea Cornet (Rangers).