Scotland Women thrashed by Spain as World Cup hopes dented

The Spanish were far too strong for Pedro Martinez’s Losa charges at the Estadio de la Cartuja as the hosts continued their stunning form in Group B.
Spain were three goals to the good by half time, with Amaiur Sarriegi opening the scoring on 20 minutes before Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati added goals in a one-sided opening period.
It was a case of damage limitation for Scotland, who made three substitutions at the interval, but Spain kept their foot on the gas.
Sarriegi, Caldentey and Bonmati found the net again before Jenifer Hermoso made it 7-0. Caldentey then completed her hat-trick on a miserable night for the Scots.
Scotland are five points behind the Spanish, who lead the group with an unblemished record, in second place, which would bring a play-off spot for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
Their next match is on April 8, when they face nearest rivals for second spot Ukraine away from home.