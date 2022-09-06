Scotland Women head for World Cup play-off on a high after hammering Faroe Islands

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie was among six different goalscorers in the 6-0 win over Faroe Islands. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side, who had already booked their play-off berth after finishing second in Group B, scored three goals in the last five minutes of the first half to effectively wrap up victory.

Nicola Docherty’s early opener was boosted by the quickfire treble from Caroline Weir, Erin Cuthbert and Martha Thomas.

Rachel Corsie headed Scotland further ahead in the 53rd minute then Jen Beattie wrapped up a dominant display with her side’s sixth in the 68th minute.

Attention will now turn to Friday’s play-off draw as unseeded Scotland prepare to navigate two one-off ties in October to qualify for the finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Relentless early Scottish pressure paid off after 16 minutes when Docherty sent a dipping finish into the net from the far corner of the box for her first international goal.

The second arrived on 39 minutes when Real Madrid striker Weir twisted her way into space before drilling home low finish from 18 yards.

Cuthbert scored the pick of the bunch with a long-range finish to make it 3-0 on the 45-minute mark and there was still time in the first-half for Martha Thomas to touch home the fourth from close range.