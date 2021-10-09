Scotland win over Israel 'never in doubt' says Nicola Sturgeon, while actor Martin Compston brands 3-2 victory 'best ever'

Scotland fans celebrate during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park, on October 09 , 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Hampden was rocking at full-time, just moments after the late, late goal from Scott McTominay handed Steve Clarke’s team a comeback victory – and sent the sold-out stadium into ecstacy.

Among the crowd was actor Martin Compston, star of Line of Duty and Vigil, shared a video enjoying the celebrations and tweeted: “Been to a few Scotland games in my time, in terms of pure entertainment and exhilaration that was the best ever. We’ll be coming!”

He wasn't alone. Thousands partied in the stands and across the country after the nerve-shredding evening of football where Israel took an early lead but were twice pulled back by John McGinn and then Lyndon Dykes, despite a missed penalty.

It all set up for a dramatic conclusion and with Scotland pressing for a winner – it finally came in the third minute of injury time.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her congratulations to the team at full-time though prefaced her message with “never in doubt” and a sweating face emoji.

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly and Deacon Blue frontman Rocky Ross were in agreement on Ally McCoist's co-commentary on Sky Sports and national team captain Andy Robertson thanked the sell-out crowd for their support, writing: “A full house at Hampden should be credited with that comeback! What an atmosphere and big three points to back it up!”

Next up for Steve Clarke’s side is a trip to the Faroe Islands, where Scotland won in 2007, but drew under Berti Vogts in 2002.