Scotland vs Republic of Ireland: How to watch Hampden Park World Cup play-off, ticket details, team news, kick-off time

The Scotland team celebrate after the final whistle of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup play-off round 1 match between Scotland and Austria at Hampden Park. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Scotland return to Hampden Park for the second time in a week hopeful home advantage can edge them closer to next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Pedro Martinez-Losa’s side take on the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday evening in the knowledge that a win could secure their path to the finals next summer if other results go in their favour.

The Scotland team will enter the game confident they can pull off that monumental result they need after an exhilarating extra time win over Euro 2022 quarter finalists Austria last week.

It was an unforgettable night at Hampden Park for those in attendance last week, with an extra time header from Bristol City striker Abi Harrison crowning a memorable evening for the 10,000+ crowd.

And now the national team will be hoping to go one better by defeating former manager Vera Pauw and her Ireland side, which is expected to be backed by another big crowd at Hampden.

Martinez-Losa side has no fresh injury concerns following Thursday’s victory, although Lucy Graham will be pushing for a start after playing a vital role off the bench in last week’s victory.

How can Scotland qualify for the World Cup 2023?

When Portugal defeated Belgium 2-1 in their play-off last week, it increased Scotland’s chances of qualifying by being one of the two best playoff runners up if they beat Ireland on Tuesday.

The long and short of how Scotland can qualify is as follows: If Wales and Scotland both win their play offs, then Scotland qualifies. If Portugal, Wales and Scotland win their play off games, Scotland will also qualify.

However, if only Portugal and Scotland win their play-off, the qualification to the World Cup comes down to GD, with both teams currently on +9. The best goal difference will result in that country qualifying for the World Cup next year.

How can I watch Scotland Women vs Ireland Women? What time do Scotland Women kick off?

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow Scotland, Tuesday October 11, 8pm

If you’re unable to attend the game, BBC Alba will be screening the full 90 minutes of Scotland’s play-off game with the Republic Of Ireland live. You can also stream the game on BBC’s iPlayer service.

Live coverage from Hampden Park will begin at 7.45pm.

How can I get tickets for Scotland Women vs Ireland Women?

Tickets are available for Scotland Women’s World Cup play-off at Hampden from the official SWNT ticket site.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for children/seniors and are free for Scotland Supporters Club members, while the SFA are also offering a special group ticket deal that offers 30% off if 10 or more tickets are purchased.

Tickets can be bought here.

Who is in the Scotland Women squad?

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cummings (Liverpool)

Defenders: Emma Mukandi (Reading), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Jenna Clark (Glasgow City), Jen Beattie (Arsenal), Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa), Kelly Clark (Celtic), Rachel McLaughlin (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Lisa Evans (West Ham United)

Midfielders: Chloe Arthur (Crystal Palace), Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Rangers), Lucy Graham (Everton), Christie Murray (Birmingham City), Fiona Brown (Rosengård)