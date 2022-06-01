A fair few spectators had a tear in their eye as Ukraine’s national anthem, Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy, was played over the tannoy in front of a packed Hampden Park.

The title of the song translates into English as “Ukraine Has Not Yet Perished”, and is an apt symbol of defiance as Ukraine battles against the Russian military invasion of its land.

Ukraine midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko broke down in tears in his pre-match press conference when he spoke of the war that is raging back in his homeland and he and his team-mates found it hard to control their emotions as they lined up ahead of kick-off.

The teams enter the field during a FIFA World Cup Play-Off Semi Final between Scotland and Ukraine at Hampden Park

It was a moving scene as the 50,000-plus supporters inside Scotland’s national stadium showed their solidarity with their Ukrainian counterparts and our video shows what a moment it was, with a loud cheer at the end of the anthem.

You can watch the video in the player above or on The Scotsman’s Daily Motion channel.