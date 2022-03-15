Scotland v Ukraine: Ukrainian FA admit 'no guarantee' play-off will go ahead

The match was scheduled to take place at Hampden Park later this month. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw the fixture postponed with a new date set.

Due to the developments in the country and with a number of the squad plying their trade in their homeland it is far from certain the game will go ahead in June.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ukrainian FA Andriy Pavelko, who praised UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, explained the situation.

No guarantee Scotland v Ukraine will go ahead in June according to Ukrainian FA. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

"Everyone understood it was impossible to play in Scotland in March and the game was postponed to June,” he said, via the Daily Record.

"No one can say how the situation will develop and of course, it is possible the match will not go ahead then either.

"Our fans want us in the best possible condition for June, but it's completely impossible to speak about that at the moment.

"Our thoughts at the moment are all about human lives, not football.

"Unfortunately, there's no guarantee the match in June will go ahead either. We are getting closer to victory every day.

"All I can say is that UEFA and FIFA are supporting us all the way and trying to help us so that our team can prepare and perform as well as possible."

Scotland will face Poland in a friendly later this month on the day the team were due to play Ukraine.

Steve Clarke is set to name his squad today.