Scotland v Ukraine - the key contests in World Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden

Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates after scoring for Ukraine at Hampden in their Euro 2020 last 16 victory over Sweden last summer. (Photo by ROBERT PERRY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

On a momentous night at Hampden on Wednesday, several individual match-ups could play a significant role in determining the outcome of an intriguing semi-final.

Che Adams v Mykola Matviyenko

Southampton striker Che Adams has rapidly grown in stature as a pivotal member of the Scotland squad since finally agreeing to commit himself to the land of his maternal grandmother’s birth.

Ukraine defender Mykola Matviyenko (left) in action against French striker Anthony Martial during a World Cup qualifying match. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The 25-year-old has scored four times in 15 appearances since making his debut under Clarke last year, including goals in both of the final World Cup qualifying group victories against Moldova and Denmark which secured the Scots a home tie in the play-off semis.

Adams has impressed both as a lone striker or as a partner for Lyndon Dykes, endearing himself to the Scotland supporters with his intelligent and often selfless work.

He will hope to fully occupy Ukraine’s highly-regarded central defender Mkyola Matviyenko, the 26-year-old Shakhtar Donetsk player who has 47 caps for his country and played in all five of their matches as they reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 last summer.

As one of Ukraine’s home-based players, Matviyenko is among those who have had no competitive football since the domestic league was suspended in the aftermath of Russia’s military invasion in February, leaving him facing an obvious challenge to sufficiently get up to speed again.

John McGinn v Oleksandr Zinchenko

Aston Villa midfielder McGinn has become something of a talismanic figure in the eyes of the Tartan Army with his high-energy performances at the heart of Clarke’s side over the past couple of years.

The 27-year-old former St Mirren and Hibs man, fast approaching a half-century of caps, will be a crucial figure again in setting the tempo required for the Scots to impose themselves on the Ukrainians.

McGinn could find himself in a fascinating head-to-head with Oleksandr Zinchenko as the Manchester City defender is regularly used in a midfield role by his country.

Zinchenko has happy memories of Hampden, having scored there in Ukraine’s extra-time last 16 win over Sweden at Euro 2020, and the 25-year-old’s drive and technical ability could pose a real threat to Scottish hopes.

Grant Hanley v Roman Yaremchuk

Despite Norwich City’s relegation from the English Premier League, Hanley is set to retain the faith of Scotland manager Clarke for whom he has delivered some commanding performances over the course of the World Cup qualifying campaign so far.

Capped 42 times, the 30-year-old former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United central defender brings an uncompromising and generally effective approach to the back three set-up which has delivered seven clean sheets in the last 11 competitive internationals under Clarke.

Hanley could be detailed with the task of subduing Ukraine’s in-form striker Roman Yaremchuk who has scored six goals in his last 12 appearances for his country. The 26-year-old has enjoyed an impressive first season with Benfica, playing a major role as the Portuguese giants reached the Champions League quarter-finals following his €18.5 million move from Belgian side Gent last summer.