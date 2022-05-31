Scotland v Ukraine: Shooting down Graeme Souness and Andy Robertson beer critics - Scotsman Football Show

The rescheduled play-off semi-final, postponed from March due to the Russian invasion, will bring a sell-out crowd to the national stadium in the hope that Steve Clarke’s side can emerge victorious and progress to Sunday’s final against Wales where the winner will book a place at Qatar 2022.

There is no shortage of talking points ahead of the game and the Scotsman Football Show has covered them all in this special preview episode ahead of the big match.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Sports Editor Matthew Elder is joined by specialist football writers Joel Sked and Andrew Smith to discuss the emotional aspect of the match against the background of the war in Ukraine, why Graeme Souness is wrong, the social media criticism of Andy Robertson for having a few beers during Liverpool’s trophy parade on Sunday, and who should replace Kieran Tierney on the left side of the Scotland back three.

Matthew Elder, Andrew Smith and Joel Sked preview Scotland v Ukraine in the Scotsman Football Show.