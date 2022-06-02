Scotland v Ukraine post-mortem: Steve Clarke's side stuck in footballing purgatory - Scotsman Football Show

Qatar 2022 will be the seventh tournament to pass Scotland by since their last appearance in the finals at France 1998 and means by the time the next World Cup comes along in 2026, jointly hosted by Canada, the USA and Mexico, it will have been 28-years since the Tartan Army graced football’s biggest stage.

Ukraine will now progress to the World Cup play-off final against Wales in Cardiff on Sunday for the right to compete in the World Cup this winter, where the winner will join England, Iran and the USA in Group B.

In the episode of the Scotsman Football Show, deputy sports editor Matthew Elder is joined by football writers Andrew Smith and Alan Pattullo to pour over the post-mortem from Scotland’s disappointing performance.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke consoles Scott McTominay at full time after the 3-1 defeat to Ukraine at Hampden. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)