Scotland v Ukraine: Boos heard during minute's applause for Queen at Hampden Park

The SFA were granted permission from UEFA to hold the tribute before the Nations League fixture following the death of the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, who was laid to rest on Monday after a period of national mourning.

The majority inside the stadium observed the mark of respect but some booing could be heard as the players lined up at the centre-circle, before largely dissapating as the applause continued.

ITV commentator Sam Matterface said: "Well, there have been incidents and protest across football during those moments in the past week, any of those that did eke through seemed to be drowned out by the majority who were applauding inside Hampden Park."

Scotland plyers during a minute's applause paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the match against Ukraine. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Scotland lined up with a back four in a change of formation from recent times, having improved when Scott McTominay moved from a back three into midfield during their World Cup play-off defeat by Ukraine in June.