Scotland v Poland ticket issue affecting fans - SFA issue response

Fans have flooded the SFA social media to complain that the website is not accepting payment for match tickets for the fixture against the Poles on March 24 that has replaced the rescheduled World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine.

Tickets went on sale to Scotland Supporters Club members at 1pm today, with £10 from each ticket donated to UNICEF UK's emergency appeal for Ukraine, but a number of fans have been left frustrated after numerous failed attempts to process their order.

One Facebook user wrote: “Total shambles trying to get payment through for tickets. Valid cards not recognised by your system, now caught in a never-ending approval loop after switching to a different card. Absolute shambles, which is par for the course for the SFA it seems.”

The SFA are aware of an issue affecting the sale of match tickets for the friendly against Poland and hope to have it resolved tonight. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

An SFA spokesman has confirmed that the governing body is aware of the problem, insisting it is due to an issue with a third party ticketing provider, and that they hope to have the matter resolved this evening.

"There is an issue with the card verification system used by our ticketing provider," the spokesman stated.

"That coupled with the demand from fans to purchase tickets for the fundraising appeal match is giving some supporters issues.

“We are in dialogue with our provider about how they can resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“They are intending to implement a fix this evening I believe.”