Scotland's head coach Steve Clarke has to select one of his most important starting XIs this week (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland v Armenia: Steve Clarke's confirmed team line-up for Nations League including Celtic duo plus Rangers and Premier League new boys

Steve Clarke has made several changes to his Scotland line-up from the team which was disappointed by Ukraine in the world Cup play-off semi-final at Hampden last week.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 6:47 pm

Back at the National Stadium on UEFA Nations League duty – a potential route to Euro 2024 in Germany – Clarke has made half a dozen changes with a view to away days in Dublin and Yerevan where they will face a quickfire second fixture with Armenia – tonight’s visitors on their first ever meeting with the Tartan Army.

The new look has partially been imposed on the Scotland boss with Lyndon Dykes withdrawing from the next three internationals and Nathan Patterson still recovering from his injury however the manager has said he would be utilising a lot of his squa at his isposal with three more fixtures coming up within a week at the tail end of a long season – particularly for some of his more successful players.

Changes to freshen up the first-team have therefore been made and there are places for two Old Firm players plus a south coast of England attacking line-up for the game.

How to watch the crucial Nations League opener at Hampden – kick-off time, match details

1. Craig Gordon

Goalkeeper, Hearts

2. RWB - Anthony Ralston

Celtic, Defender

3. LWB - Andy Robertson

Liverpool, defender. Scotland captain.

4. LCB - Jack Hendry

Defender, Club Brugge

