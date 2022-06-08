Scotland v Armenia: Steve Clarke's confirmed team line-up for Nations League including Celtic duo plus Rangers and Premier League new boys

Back at the National Stadium on UEFA Nations League duty – a potential route to Euro 2024 in Germany – Clarke has made half a dozen changes with a view to away days in Dublin and Yerevan where they will face a quickfire second fixture with Armenia – tonight’s visitors on their first ever meeting with the Tartan Army.

The new look has partially been imposed on the Scotland boss with Lyndon Dykes withdrawing from the next three internationals and Nathan Patterson still recovering from his injury however the manager has said he would be utilising a lot of his squa at his isposal with three more fixtures coming up within a week at the tail end of a long season – particularly for some of his more successful players.