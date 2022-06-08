Scotland v Armenia: Role for Celtic and Rangers duo? Is this Steve Clarke's team for crucial World Cup play-off?

Potentially, a place at Euro 2024 is Germany is at the end of this campaign with Clarke’s team grouped with Armenia, weekend opponents Republic of Ireland and Ukraine again in the section. The Nations League and play-off route is how Scotland reached Euro 2020 so getting off on the right foot is vital against the 92nd ranked team in the world.

There is a warning too though – Armenia saw off Stephen Kenny’s team last week and sit top of the table at this early stage.

Steve Clarke added Lyndon Dykes to players he won’t be able to call upon for this and the two fixtures to follow – but the boss has suggested he will use various elements within his squad for the coming games. Nathan patterson still has a question-mark over his fitness while a tough short-term schedule after a long season for some may come into the manager’s thinking.

Armenia at home, albeit with the warning, should be the most winnable game of the group on paper – so who will the manager pick?

There’s every chance he will field a strong line-up to start and, with the aim of establishing an early lead, supplement the side with substitutions to spare energy for the forthcoming games in Dublin and then Yerevan next Tuesday.

Here’s how he could line-up – but will the manager spring a surprise after pitching Aaron Hickey into the World Cup mix last week?

1. Craig Gordon Goalkeeper will be one of the first names on the teamsheet, and unless injured will be picked ahead of Zander Clark and Liam Kelly.

2. RWB - Anthony Ralston If Ralston is to get a start, this will be it - though Stephen O'Donnell will stake a strong claim too. Aaron Hickey filled the role last week and could be a candidate but his utility to either flank makes him an asset off the bench. Ralston's attacking play with Celtic this season - Clarke will hope - can be reprised at the National Stadium against Armenia.

3. LWB - Andy Robertson Hard to see the captain not starting, despite the demands of a long season - but if result goes the right way Robertson may not see the full 90.

4. DC - Grant Hanley If there are to be changes at the back then there will need to be some continuity and Clarke has built his defence around Hanley since taking the job.