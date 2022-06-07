Scotland v Armenia possible team: Case for experimenting with Andy Robertson, Celtic inclusion, duo left out

Andy Robertson could be a decent fit to assume the Kieran Tierney role on the left-side of Scotland's back three for the country's Nations League opener against Armenia. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

There are ample, justifiable reasons for Steve Clarke being unwilling to deviate from his back-three shape. Not least that Scotland’s World Cup play-off loss to Ukraine last week was their first defeat in nine matches. However, the agonising reverse prompted understandable debate over its value as a consequence of Kieran Tierney currently being sidelined. Owing to the fact its original purpose was to accommodate both the Arsenal left-back and his Liverpool counterpart in the same team. Yet, the backline difficulties encountered as Scotland’s World Cup quest came to a sorry end perhaps could be resolved by changes to personnel rather than shape.

The assignment at home to an Armenia that sit 92nd in the FIFA world rankings appears the most straightforward of the three Nations League games for Clarke’s men in this international window. Certainly much more straightforward than the meeting with them in Asia seven days later, and the hosting by the Republic of Ireland this weekend. As such, Clarke would appear to have a little licence to experiment at Hampden. Which is where captain Robertson’s role could come under the microscope. Like Tierney, the Liverpool full-back is no-one’s idea of your hairy-backsided centre half. However, he is strong in the tackle, tactically sound and mobile. Components that have served Tierney so well in operating as one of a trio of pivots for Scotland. As has the telepathy that has allowed the 25-year-old and Robertson to interchange in judging which of them is best placed to pierce opponents with forward forays on their flank.

Surely there is reason to believe Robertson could provide the same input on the left of a back three if paired with a suitable partner in the wing-back berth he would then vacate? That player could be Greg Taylor. The Celtic defender has been all about similar inverting as he has blossomed under Ange Postecoglou this past year. He is in the form of his career and would not be fazed by the requirement to be watchful as Robertson would still look to spring attacks from his own final third.

As with Taylor, Scott McKenna’s excellence for his club this season warrants the hulking defender being berthed at the back alongside Robertson. His numbers for aerial duels won were unrivalled as he proved integral in Nottingham Forest’s promotion to the Premier League. His natural strengths would offset any perceived weakness on that front where the Scotland captain is concerned. By deploying Grant Hanley on the right of the three, Clarke could be secure in the knowledge he won’t lack for height or physicality with the twosome in his central defence.

Such a composition would leave no place for Scott McTominay, but the Manchester United performer was one of a number of players who looked like their travails at club level had caught up with them against Ukraine last week. It seemed to be the same story with Billy Gilmour in the centre of the park. The Chelsea teenager toiled as he found himself a loanee unwanted by the Norwich City support as their club were bundled out of the English Premier League, and he toiled as unproductively in the play-off. Stuart Armstrong seemed to possess greater vigour in his late cameo.

The injury withdrawal of Lyndon Dykes should see Clarke return to his attacking triangle of Che Adams through the middle in the lone striker role, and John McGinn and Ryan Christie in behind as supports. Scotland do not require to deviate too much from what has proved fruitful for them in the past year, then. Clarke, though, does need to be willing to freshen-it-up/mix-it-up a tad when it comes to his game plan and starting picks.

Possible Scotland team (3-4-2-1): Gordon; Hanley, McKenna, Robertson; Patterson, Armstrong, McGregor, Taylor; McGinn, Christie; Adams.

A message from the Editor: