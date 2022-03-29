Scotland Under-21s could look to the future against Kazakhstan with Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs starlets

Scot Gemmill’s side play their third last qualifier in Almaty this afternoon with a very slim chance of reaching the finals of the European Championships for the first time since 1996.

Scotland are currently fourth after a 2-0 loss to Turkey on Friday night and need three wins from three, including beating the top two Belgium and Denmark, to give themselves any chance of finishing second.

Such an outcome is unlikely and the focus will be on defeating Kazakhstan but also preparing for the future and giving some players more experience.

Scotland could make changes for the clash in Kazakhstan. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Connor Smith, Jay Henderson, Josh Campbell and Connor Barron were all handed their debuts off the bench in the defeat to Turkey at Tynecastle Park and could be given a further opportunity.

"I think why not,” Houston said. “We have to look at that.

"They play a deep-lying 5-4-1 formation and we have to have creative players on the pitch. It becomes a game where we have to win for our own benefit.

"The good thing is they got a wee touch of it. These are boys who are in here on merit, they just need that opportunity. We are on the cusp of ones going out and young ones coming in. We have to find the young ones.

"We as a group have to get better and look to the next campaign although we’ll be going to Kazakhstan trying to win.”