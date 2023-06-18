Scotland Under-21s followed their senior counterparts in coming from behind to claim a result against Norway.

Tommy Conway won and converted a penalty kick to earn Scotland Under-21s a draw against Norway. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Tommy Conway’s second-half penalty earned Scot Gemmill’s side a 1-1 draw in Murcia to ensure honours ended even in the two-game series following Thursday’s 0-0 draw between the sides.

Scotland fell behind in the first half but improved towards half-time and Bristol City forward Conway won and converted the spot-kick. The young Scots almost emulated Steve Clarke’s side with a strong finish to the game but Fulham forward Kieron Bowie’s last-minute effort hit the post.

Scot Gemmill's starting line-up featured six Scottish-based players in the shape of Rangers duo Jay Hogarth and Leon King, Celtic pair Matthew Anderson and Ben McPherson, Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron and Dundee forward Lyall Cameron.

The draw means Gemmill’s youngsters have now gone six matches without a victory ahead of the upcoming UEFA Euro 2025 Under-21 qualifiers. Scotland kick off their campaign away to Spain in September in a group that also contains Kazakhstan, Belgium, Malta and Hungary.