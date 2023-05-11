France's Laurent Koscielny celebrates scoring for France against Scotland in Metz in 2016.

Steve Clarke’s men will face the World Cup runners-up in the 50,000-capacity Decathlon Arena in Lille on Tuesday, October 17. The fixture will take place five days after Scotland play Spain away from home in a Euro 2024 qualifier and is scheduled while they are the “rest” team from the five-nation qualification group.

Scotland have not faced the French for seven years, the last meeting between the two countries coming in June 2016 when then-manager Gordon Strachan presided over a 3-0 defeat in Metz, with a double from Olivier Giroud and a further goal from Laurent Koscielny sealing victory for les Bleues. In total, the two nations have played on 16 occasions, garnering eight wins apiece since they first met in 1930.

