Scotland to play France in October - location and exact date confirmed, ticket details to come

Scotland have confirmed a friendly against France in October.

Mark Atkinson
Published 11th May 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 15:16 BST
France's Laurent Koscielny celebrates scoring for France against Scotland in Metz in 2016.France's Laurent Koscielny celebrates scoring for France against Scotland in Metz in 2016.
Steve Clarke’s men will face the World Cup runners-up in the 50,000-capacity Decathlon Arena in Lille on Tuesday, October 17. The fixture will take place five days after Scotland play Spain away from home in a Euro 2024 qualifier and is scheduled while they are the “rest” team from the five-nation qualification group.

Scotland have not faced the French for seven years, the last meeting between the two countries coming in June 2016 when then-manager Gordon Strachan presided over a 3-0 defeat in Metz, with a double from Olivier Giroud and a further goal from Laurent Koscielny sealing victory for les Bleues. In total, the two nations have played on 16 occasions, garnering eight wins apiece since they first met in 1930.

The Scottish Football Association says that ticket information for the match in north-eastern France will be released in due course.

