Scotland v Ukraine: Steve Clarke's side set to be included in 2022 World Cup draw as date 'set' for delayed play-off

The match was scheduled to take place at Hampden Park later this month. However, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the country's FA asked FIFA for a postponement which has now been confirmed.

No date has officially been announced but The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney has reported the match is set to be played on June 4.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means Scotland's Nations League fixtures would have to be moved.

Scotland are set to play Ukraine in June. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Steve Clarke’s men are due to play Armenia on that date and Ukraine, who make up the group with Republic of Ireland, three days later.

The winner of the tie between Scotland and Ukraine would then face the winners of Wales and Austria.

With the postponement, it means Scotland will be in the World Cup draw, due to be held on April 1. In turn there will be three slots unknown with the winners of two inter-confederation play-offs not decided until June.