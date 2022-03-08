Scotland v Ukraine: Steve Clarke's side set to be included in 2022 World Cup draw as date 'set' for delayed play-off

Scotland's World Cup play-off with Ukraine could be played on June 4.

By Joel Sked
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 1:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 2:08 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The match was scheduled to take place at Hampden Park later this month. However, due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the country's FA asked FIFA for a postponement which has now been confirmed.

No date has officially been announced but The Independent’s chief football writer Miguel Delaney has reported the match is set to be played on June 4.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

It means Scotland's Nations League fixtures would have to be moved.

Scotland are set to play Ukraine in June. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Steve Clarke’s men are due to play Armenia on that date and Ukraine, who make up the group with Republic of Ireland, three days later.

The winner of the tie between Scotland and Ukraine would then face the winners of Wales and Austria.

With the postponement, it means Scotland will be in the World Cup draw, due to be held on April 1. In turn there will be three slots unknown with the winners of two inter-confederation play-offs not decided until June.

Read More

Read More
Scotland v Ukraine World Cup play-off: When will Scotland v Ukraine be played? W...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

UkraineScotlandSteve ClarkeHampden ParkRussia
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.