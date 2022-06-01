Steve Clarke has named his starting XI

Scotland team v Ukraine: Aaron Hickey, Lyndon Dykes and Billy Gilmour get start from Steve Clarke in World Cup play-off

Steve Clarke has made his decision and named the starting 11 players for Scotland’s crucial World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine at Hampden.

By David Oliver
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 6:46 pm

Of course the manager is without Kieran Tierney – a guaranteed injury absentee following his surgery on a problem picked up during his last national duty in March, when this match was due to be played.

He has also had to contend with doubts over Nathan Patterson, who reported for duty on his own injury recovery programme and Ryan Jack’s squad withdrawal. Throw in late turnarounds for Andy Robertson and Scott McKenna, who both played crucial games for their clubs at the weekend and it’s been a busy build-up for the national team boss.

However this game is the big one for a nation who have been missing from the World Cup for almost a quarter of a century. Beat Ukraine and Scotland are one game away from a return.

Here are the players Clarke has tasked with doing so, and plotting a route to Qatar via Cardiff this Sunday.

How to watch the crucial World Cup qualifier at Hampden – kick-off time, match details

1. Craig Gordon

Goalkeeper.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

2. Aaron Hickey

Defender

Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Photo Sales

3. Andy Robertson

Defender, captain.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

4. Grant Hanley

Defender

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Kieran TierneySteve ClarkeScotlandUkraineLyndon Dykes
Next Page
Page 1 of 3