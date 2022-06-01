Scotland team v Ukraine: Aaron Hickey, Lyndon Dykes and Billy Gilmour get start from Steve Clarke in World Cup play-off

Of course the manager is without Kieran Tierney – a guaranteed injury absentee following his surgery on a problem picked up during his last national duty in March, when this match was due to be played.

He has also had to contend with doubts over Nathan Patterson, who reported for duty on his own injury recovery programme and Ryan Jack’s squad withdrawal. Throw in late turnarounds for Andy Robertson and Scott McKenna, who both played crucial games for their clubs at the weekend and it’s been a busy build-up for the national team boss.

However this game is the big one for a nation who have been missing from the World Cup for almost a quarter of a century. Beat Ukraine and Scotland are one game away from a return.

Here are the players Clarke has tasked with doing so, and plotting a route to Qatar via Cardiff this Sunday.

1. Craig Gordon Goalkeeper.

2. Aaron Hickey Defender

3. Andy Robertson Defender, captain.

4. Grant Hanley Defender