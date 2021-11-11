Scotland team v Moldova: Is this Steve Clarke's starting line-up with five enforced changes?

Three points in Chisinau will guarantee a second place in Group F and a place in the World Cup play-offs. Failure to do so would require a positive result at home to Denmark in the final group match on Monday, unless Israel lose away to Austria in their penultimate fixture then Scotland will qualify for the play-offs regardless of their result in Moldova.
Steve Clarke faces a number of selection issues for the big match with Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie both suspended, while Manchester United’s Scott McTominay has flown home from the the training camp due to illness.
Ryan Fraser, who started the last match – the 1-0 win in the Faroe Islands – has also pulled out of the squad and with Grant Hanley unavailable due to injury, there will be at least five changes from the side that started the previous fixture.
John Souttar has been drafted into the squad after receiving his first call-up in three years, while Stoke City forward Jacob Brown is also involved for the first time.
