Scotland manager Steve Clarke will be forced into five changes for the Moldova clash. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Scotland team v Moldova: Is this Steve Clarke's starting line-up with five enforced changes?

Scotland can take a big step towards qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar with victory in Moldova on Friday evening.

By Alan Pattullo
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 6:53 pm
Updated Thursday, 11th November 2021, 7:12 pm

Three points in Chisinau will guarantee a second place in Group F and a place in the World Cup play-offs. Failure to do so would require a positive result at home to Denmark in the final group match on Monday, unless Israel lose away to Austria in their penultimate fixture then Scotland will qualify for the play-offs regardless of their result in Moldova.

Steve Clarke faces a number of selection issues for the big match with Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie both suspended, while Manchester United’s Scott McTominay has flown home from the the training camp due to illness.

Ryan Fraser, who started the last match – the 1-0 win in the Faroe Islands – has also pulled out of the squad and with Grant Hanley unavailable due to injury, there will be at least five changes from the side that started the previous fixture.

John Souttar has been drafted into the squad after receiving his first call-up in three years, while Stoke City forward Jacob Brown is also involved for the first time.

Here is our predicted Scotland line-up:

1. GK - Craig Gordon

The Hearts goalkeeper is Scotland's undisputed no.1

Photo: Claus Bech

Photo Sales

2. DRC - Jack Hendry

Has grown in stature since the Euros to become a key cog in the Scotland defence

Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson

Photo Sales

3. DC - Liam Cooper

The Leeds captain has shown he can be relied upon at international level

Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

Photo Sales

4. DLC - Kieran Tierney

The Arsenal full-back has recovered from injury in time to face Moldova

Photo: Jose Breton - SNS Group / SFA

Photo Sales
ScotlandSteve ClarkeRyan FraserQatar
Next Page
Page 1 of 3