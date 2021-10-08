Scotland team v Israel: Is this Steve Clarke's line-up for crucial World Cup qualifier at Hampden?

The Scotland manager has stood by a tried and now trusted defensive formula which allows him to pair Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson in the same side, and one which is built around a partnership in the central area between Tierney, Grant Hanley and Jack Hendry.

The trio complement one another in Clarke’s favoured style but a spanner has been thrown in the works by Hanley’s suspension.

Who will replace him could have a knock-on effect fruther forward – and that’s without mentioning the right-back quandry with Stephen O’Donnell and Nathan Patterson both vying for a role having both impressed on their most recent outings.

It is an important game in the section and with half a dozen Scotland walking a suspension tightrope, there is plenty to occupy the manager before he turns his thoughts to a flight to the Faroe Islands.

Here’s one way he could line up against Israel for the key World Cup qualifier. But will he, and would you?

1. GK - Craig Gordon Obvious one to start. Though Jon McLaughlin has featured regularly for Rangers, Gordon's early season form for club and country has him firmly in place as Scotland's number one.

2. WBR - Nathan Patterson A tight call but Patterson has yet to disappoint in navy blue. Clarke has remained loyal to Stephen O'Donnell in the past and it would be no surprise to see him in but with two wins favourable the Rangers right-back is almost guaranteed to see game-time over the two games and is firmly in contention to start at Hampden for the second time in a row.

3. WBL - Andrew Robertson Another easy pick. The captain will offer the same outlet as Patterson on the opposite flank and lead the team with his usual composure. Even if there is a requirement for a replacement there's one ready made just a few yards away.

4. RCB - Jack Hendry Remaining in his usual position at the back will provide the consistency that Steve Clarke likes, even without Grant Hanley. Hendry is on-form with Club Brugge after his big-money summer move and shackling Lionel Messi and co in the Champions League. Now, if he could replicate that at Hampden against Israel...