Scotland team v Denmark: John Souttar starts in one of three changes for final World Cup qualifier

Second place in Group F and a place in the World Cup play-offs has already been secured courtesy of Friday’s 2-0 win over Moldova, but three points tonight would guarantee a home play-off semi-final against one of the unseeded nations next March.
Steve Clarke faced a number of selection issues for the big match with Scott McTominay ruled out, Nathan Patterson suspended and Lyndon Dykes rated 50-50.
The Scotland boss also had the dilemma of having seven players walking a suspension tightrope. A booking tonight for any of Andy Robertson, Jack Hendry, Billy Gilmour, Stephen O’Donnell, John McGinn, Che Adams or Kevin Nisbet would rule them out of the play-off semi-final.
Here is how Scotland line-up: