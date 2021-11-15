Scotland team v Denmark: John Souttar starts in one of three changes for final World Cup qualifier

Second place in Group F and a place in the World Cup play-offs has already been secured courtesy of Friday’s 2-0 win over Moldova, but three points tonight would guarantee a home play-off semi-final against one of the unseeded nations next March.

Steve Clarke faced a number of selection issues for the big match with Scott McTominay ruled out, Nathan Patterson suspended and Lyndon Dykes rated 50-50.

The Scotland boss also had the dilemma of having seven players walking a suspension tightrope. A booking tonight for any of Andy Robertson, Jack Hendry, Billy Gilmour, Stephen O’Donnell, John McGinn, Che Adams or Kevin Nisbet would rule them out of the play-off semi-final.

Here is how Scotland line-up:

1. GK - Craig Gordon The Hearts goalkeeper is Scotland's undisputed no.1

2. DRC - John Souttar A surprise start for the Hearts defender, who was a late call-up, in place of Jack Hendry

3. DC - Liam Cooper The Leeds captain has shown he can be relied upon at international level

4. DLC - Kieran Tierney The Arsenal full-back has recovered from injury in time to face Moldova