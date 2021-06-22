Scotland team v Croatia named: Billy Gilmour replacement revealed
Steve Clarke has named his Scotland starting line-up for the Euro 2020 crunch match against Croatia at Hampden.
A place in history is at stake as the national side attempt to qualify for the knock-out phase of a major tournament for the first time ever.
Scotland will progress to the last 16 if they claim the three points in their final Group D fixture, which will be easier said than done againt a Croatia side who were World Cup runners-up only three years ago.
Clarke’s biggest selection dilemma centred around replacing Billy Gilmour a stand-out in the 0-0 draw at Wembley on Friday, who is ruled out after being placed into self-isolation following a positive Covid test on Monday.
Here is the starting XI he has selected for the biggest match the country has faced in decades ...