Scotland team v Armenia: Is this Steve Clarke's surprising XI for Nations League clash

Steve Clarke's men are under a bit more pressure than they would have hoped and expected. A heavy 3-0 defeat in Ireland, coupled with the loss to Ukraine in the World Cup play-off, has put more importance on today’s match.

Scotland have to win to ensure they are in the running to win the group when they place Ukraine twice in September as well as welcoming Ireland to Hampden Park. Everyone knows, following qualification to Euro 2020, how important the Nations League can be.

There is also the perception around the national team. Anything other than a win, will intensify the pressure on Clarke and increase the questions around whether he is the man to take Scotland to the next level having brought the national team so far.

He has confirmed there will be changes to the starting XI following Saturday’s shambolic loss to Ireland. Scotland started the game slowly and never found a footing in the match despite two good John McGinn chances in the first half.

Clarke said: “I’ve one or two significant injury doubts that will play a part. I’m not going to say any more than that. I’m also conscious I’ve got to freshen the team a little bit for the fourth game at the end of a long campaign for a lot of the players.”

With that, The Scotsman predicts what the XI could be in Armenia and there could be some surprise inclusions or omissions.

1. GK: Craig Gordon The Scotland No.1 has had questions asked of him regarding goals conceded against Ukraine and Ireland but hasn't made a huge error. In fact, he has come up with big saves in those matches to keep the team in the game.

2. CB: John Souttar A surprising omission against Ireland after a strolling performance against Armenia. Replaced Scott McKenna in Dublin late on.

3. CB: Jack Hendry With Scotland likely to dominate possession, Hendry should be restored to the middle of the back three with Grant Hanley having struggled against Ukraine and Ireland.

4. CB: Scott McTominay Another ball player at the back and a player who is trusted by Steve Clarke. Would also allow the Scotland boss to change system during the game if required.