Scotland surprise Jacob Brown reveals mother's pride at Steve Clarke's international squad call

Jacob Brown of Stoke City was a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke's Scotland set-up for matches against Moldova and Denmark. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old Stoke forward was a surprise inclusion in Steve Clarke's squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark.

Yorkshireman Brown, who is eligible for Scotland through his Scottish mother, was thrilled to get the call.

Speaking to the Scottish Football Association after his first day with the squad at their training base in Spain, he said: "It's a bit surreal at the minute, I don't think it's really sunk in yet.

"I don't know how to put it into words. This is brand new for me. Nothing like this has ever happened. I'm looking forward to experiencing it and enjoying it.

"I only found out the day before the squad was announced that I was going to be in it. The gaffer rang me and had a chat and then it was announced.

"When I found out, I rang my family. My mum is from Glasgow so she was over the moon for me. A lot of the family were in tears when they found out because it's obviously such a big moment for me and everyone around me. Everyone's really proud."

Brown was previously in contention for a Scotland Under-21s call-up but it never materialised. He is delighted to finally get the chance to break into the international scene.

He said: "When I thought I was going to be in the Under-21s squad, it was a great moment for me at the time and then when it was announced that I wasn't in it, I was disappointed.

"That was a few years ago so I've just kept working hard, hoping the opportunity would come, so to be here now is unreal.

"Now that I'm here I just want to work hard, try and impress on the training, settle in with the lads and if I do get an opportunity, just give it all I've got."

Brown is an attacking colleague of 34-year-old former Scotland striker Steven Fletcher at Stoke.

He said: "Fletch is just a top guy.

"Playing with him has helped my performance massively. He's someone I look up to and try to learn as much as I can from on and off the pitch."