Scotland starlet Doak notches up another Liverpool milestone as ex-Celtic man continues to shine

The 17-year-old winger, who signed for the Reds at the start of this year from Celtic, has made first-team Liverpool appearances in friendlies and in the Carabao Cup, but was given his first taste of top-flight action in England by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when he replaced Darwin Nunez on 88 minutes at Villa Park. The teenager had one run at the Aston Villa defence and won a corner kick in the few minutes he had on the pitch.
Doak is regarded as Scotland’s brightest attacking talent and has impressed Klopp with his performances for the club’s academy team. Had he managed to score against the Villains, he would have become Liverpool’s youngest ever league goalscorer.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson provided an assist for Mo Salah, while fellow Scotsman John McGinn played the full match for Villa.