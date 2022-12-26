Scotland starlet Doak notches up another Liverpool milestone as ex-Celtic man continues to shine

The 17-year-old winger, who signed for the Reds at the start of this year from Celtic, has made first-team Liverpool appearances in friendlies and in the Carabao Cup, but was given his first taste of top-flight action in England by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when he replaced Darwin Nunez on 88 minutes at Villa Park. The teenager had one run at the Aston Villa defence and won a corner kick in the few minutes he had on the pitch.