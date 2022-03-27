Scotland starlet Cieran Slicker on 'ridiculous' Manchester City standards and learning from Ederson

Manchester City’s Cieran Slicker may have blamed himself for the goal in a 1-0 loss to Denmark earlier in the European Championship qualifying campaign but he was by far the best performer on Friday night with Scotland No.1 Craig Gordon watching on.

There were a couple of eye-catching saves, while he displayed confidence with the ball at his feet.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He cut a frustrated figure after the game, however, despite an individual display to be proud of.

Cieran Slicker was Scotland's best player in defeat to Turkey. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"When you've got a lot to do as a keeper it's not great for the team," Slicker admitted. “I was trying to do my bit but then others on the pitch have got to step up to do theirs I suppose. It's a hard one to take.”

He added: “It's a great level, players that we play against are top level players playing first-team in European first divisions which is great experience for all of us to take back to our clubs and prepare us for the next step.”

Slicker has been involved with Manchester City’s first-team for the majority of the season. A pre-season debut ended after 11 minutes when he got knocked out and he has been on the bench a handful of times for Pep Guardiola's side while he notes the “ridiculous” speed of the game in training and five-a-sides.

For the 19-year-old there is plenty of inspiration. As well as Gordon at international level, there is Brazilian international Ederson, US international Zack Steffen as well as Scott Carson, at City.

"Being with the best players it is great for me to pick up as much as I can when I'm there,” he said.

“[Guardiola’s the] best manager in the world so taking as much of what he's saying to the team on board for me and trying to bring that with me for the rest of my career.

"Being able to have the ball at your feet is important in the modern day. You look at Ederson who is the best in the world at it. Trying to pick up things from him as well but it's definitely something they try to promote.”