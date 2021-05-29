Scotland star Billy Gilmour gets hands on Champions League trophy with Chelsea, four years after Rangers move

Billy Gilmour of Chelsea celebrates with the Champions League Trophy following their team's victory during the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Kai Havertz scored the winner against Manchester City in Porto to land Chelsea their second victory in the competition – and their third win over Pep Guardiola’s side in the past six weeks.

Gilmour, who moved to London from Rangers four years ago, is in illustrious company as a Scottish Champions League winner, including Paul Lambert at Borussia Dortmund, Darren Fletcher at Manchester United and more recently Andy Robertson of Liverpool.

He will now hook up with Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for Euro 2020 kicking off an incredible summer for the teenager.

Scotland assistant manager Steven Reid urged the midfielder to bring a medal with him to the preparation camp, saying success would create “a buzz” among the squad.

"When you’re winning in these elite competitions, that can only drive standards in the whole camp, raise everyone’s games.”