Scotland squad: No Kieran Tierney, Billy Gilmour decision, 24-goal striker called in as Steve Clarke leaves options open

It is the most important player selection since his line-up in Serbia secured qualification for Euro 2020 and Clarke has not been without restrictions on his options.

Kieran Tierney is the most notable omission, with the Arsenal defender due to miss the games with a serious knee injury, requiring surgery, picked up on his last stint with the national team.

Billy Gilmour’s recent ankle injury placed his call-up in doubt with Nathan Patterson also recovering from a spell on the sidelines however both have been named in the initial 28-man squad.

The players will play Ukraine in the Qatar play-off semi-final with the winner due to face Wales, as well as three Nations League games – a double-header against Armenia either side of a trip to Dublin to face the Republic of Ireland.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has been handed a call for the games, included after 24 goals in 46 games for Sunderland this season as the Black Cats secured a return to the skybet Championship via the play-offs, during which the former St Mirren and Ross County striker scored.

Che Adams, Jacob Brown, Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes are the other attacking options.

However Clarke has left his options open at the back – selecting FOUR goalkeepers. As well as current number one Craig Gordon and the 47-time capped David Marshall – a duo who will be one either side of Edinburgh next season following the 37-year-old’s move to Hibs being confirmed – Zander Clark and Liam Kelly have also been included.

There is no space though for Stephen Kingsley or Scott Wright, two names recently thought to have played their way into consideration for the key games, though Aaron Hickey retains his place in the pool.

Goalkeepers – Zander Clark, David Marshall, Liam Kelly, Craig Gordon.

Defenders – Liam Cooper, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, Nathan Patterson, Stephen O’Donnell, Scott McKenna, Aaron Hickey, Jack Hendery, Grant Hanley, Greg Taylor, John Souttar.

Midfielders – Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Ryan Jack, Billy Gilmour, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Scott McTominay, David Turnbull.