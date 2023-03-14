Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for the opening Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden Park.

Norwich City number one Angus Gunn – a former England Under-21 cap – has been called up for the first time after switching international allegience, joining fellow uncapped goalkeepers Zander Clark and Liam Kelly in the squad.

Lyndon Dykes has also been included after making his Queen’s Park Rangers return in the weekend win over Watford following a bout of pneumonia that saw the Australia-born striker hospitalised at the end of January.

There are plenty familiar faces in the squad with the likes of Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Brighton’s Billy Gilmour all included despite a lack of recent game-time for their clubs. Celtic and Rangers are represented by just one player each with midfielders Callum McGregor and Ryan Jack selected.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for the Euro 2024 qualifers against Cyprus and Spain. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

There is no place, however, for Celtic left-back Greg Taylor – a surprise omission following a stand-out season for the Scottish Premiership leaders – while Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin also misses out having been included in previous squads.

In addition, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland and Hibs frontman Kevin Nisbet have also been overlooked despite prolific scoring campaigns in the Scottish top flight, in Nisbet’s case since returning from a long-term knee injury after the World Cup break.

Celtic duo Anthony Ralston and David Turnbull are also absent, as is Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser, who has been banished to the Newcastle United reserves in recent weeks after falling out of favour with manager Eddie Howe.

Scotland kick-off their Euro 2024 qualification campaign at home to Cyprus on Saturday, March 25 before welcoming former world and European champions Spain to Hampden three days later.

Full Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers – Angus Gunn (Norwich), Zander Clark (Hearts), Liam Kelly (Motherwell).

Defender – Liam Cooper (Leeds), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Club Brugge), Aaron Hickey (Brentford), Nathan Patterson (Everton), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

Midfielders – Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Lewis Ferguson (Bologna), Billy Gilmour (Brighton), Ryan Jack (Rangers), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Kenny McLean (Norwich), Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

