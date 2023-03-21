Scotland have handed a first call-up to Blackburn Rovers defender Dominic Hyam after losing Jack Hendry to injury ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain.

Celtic right-back Anthony Ralston has also been drafted as a late addition for the Hampden Park double-header after missing out on the initial 23-man squad named by Steve Clarke last week.

Hyam - who was born in Leuchars, Fife and has previously represented Scotland at Under-21 and Under-19 level - has had an impressive season with Blackburn in the English Championship. The 27-year-old was signed from Coventry City last summer and has played 35 times for Rovers this term as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

Former Celtic defender Hendry has not featured for Club Brugge since suffering a knee injury in their win over Gent on February 26. It was hoped he could recover in time for the international fixtures but he has now been forced to concede defeat.

Blackburn defender Dominic Hyam (right) has earned a first call-up to the senior Scotland squad. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)