Scotland set World Cup standard with win over Austria, says John Carver ahead of crucial Israel qualifier

John Carver during Scotland National Team Training at the Oriam, on October 06 , 2021, in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

After a morale-boosting 1-0 victory in Vienna last month - thanks to a Lyndon Dykes penalty - Steve Clarke's men sit in second place in Group F behind runaway leaders Denmark and with a Qatar 2022 play-off spot in their own hands.

Ahead of the match at a sold-out Hampden Park, Scotland coach Carver claimed confidence was high among a fully-fit squad, albeit defender Grant Hanley is suspended.

He said: "We are going into this game with a huge amount of confidence because if you go to Austria and get the performance and result that we got, then it gives you confidence.

Scotland players came through training at the Oriam unscathed ahead of their World Cup qualifier with Israel on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"We keep talking about raising the bar and setting the standard and I think we did that in Austria in a difficult environment against an excellent team who did well in the Euros - so we knew it was going to be tough.

"But we set a standard and went there with no fear and that's what impressed me more than anything.

"We took the game to them, we made it difficult for them, we created chances and, on another night, we could have got two or three.

"We do have some momentum and I am pleased with the fact that we have actually sold the stadium out.

"It is good for me because it will be the first time I have been involved at a game at Hampden with a full crowd.

"That just shows you how far we have come, how well the lads have done and it is nice to see that the fans and nation itself are getting right behind the team."

After six fixtures and ahead of the double-header against Israel and then Faroe Islands away, the Scots are seven points behind the Danes, one ahead of Willi Ruttensteiner's side and four ahead of Austria.

This will be the fifth game against Israel in a year with little between the sides in previous encounters, and Carver and Steve Clarke have a full squad to select from for Saturday’s game after all came through training at the Oriam.

He added: "We had a good session this morning, everybody took part. There was nothing afterwards so everybody is in good shape.

"I am keeping my fingers crossed that we have a good week because you know what it is like, at any time someone could pull a hamstring or tear a groin.

"The guys are in good shape, they are full of confidence, we have a lot of guys coming back into the squad who are on a high and I will use Jack Hendry as an example, he has just played against Paris St Germain, against three of the best players in the world (Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe) and was outstanding and kept a clean sheet.

"Kieran (Tierney) is coming back from Arsenal on a good run - so players with confidence and that helps."