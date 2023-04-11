All Sections
Scotland set for glamour friendly against World Cup finalists in autumn

Scotland are set to confirm a glamour friendly against World Cup finalists France to take place during the autumn international break.

Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST
Steve Clarke's side travel to Spain for the return Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday, October 12 after stunning Luis de la Fuente's team with a 2-0 victory at Hampden Park last month. According to the Daily Mail, a fixture against Les Blues, who face the Netherlands in Group B the following night, has also now been pencilled in for Monday, October 16, at a venue yet to be decided.

Clarke has expressed a desire to face the top nations more often and the star-studded French – currently second in the FIFA world rankings and with PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe in their ranks – also have a free date. The two nations have been in discussions and are close to reaching an agreement that will see Scotland travel to France for the first time since a 3-0 defeat in Metz before the Euro 2016 finals.

Scotland are top of Group A after making the perfect start to Euro 2024 qualification with two home victories over Cyprus and Spain. Next up is a trip to Norway on June 17 before hosting Georgia three days later.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is set to take his side to France in October. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)Scotland manager Steve Clarke is set to take his side to France in October. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Scotland manager Steve Clarke is set to take his side to France in October. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The return match in Cyprus follows on September 8 before Scotland welcome England to Hampden four days later in a specially-arranged match to mark the 150th anniversary of the world's oldest international fixture.

Then comes the crunch match against the Spanish the following month before the soon-to-be announced fixture against Didier Deschamps' France side who were beaten on penalties by Argentina in the Qatar 2022 final.

