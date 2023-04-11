Scotland set for glamour friendly against World Cup finalists in autumn

Scotland are set to confirm a glamour friendly against World Cup finalists France to take place during the autumn international break.

Steve Clarke's side travel to Spain for the return Euro 2024 qualifier on Thursday, October 12 after stunning Luis de la Fuente's team with a 2-0 victory at Hampden Park last month. According to the Daily Mail, a fixture against Les Blues, who face the Netherlands in Group B the following night, has also now been pencilled in for Monday, October 16, at a venue yet to be decided.

Clarke has expressed a desire to face the top nations more often and the star-studded French – currently second in the FIFA world rankings and with PSG sensation Kylian Mbappe in their ranks – also have a free date. The two nations have been in discussions and are close to reaching an agreement that will see Scotland travel to France for the first time since a 3-0 defeat in Metz before the Euro 2016 finals.

Scotland are top of Group A after making the perfect start to Euro 2024 qualification with two home victories over Cyprus and Spain. Next up is a trip to Norway on June 17 before hosting Georgia three days later.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke is set to take his side to France in October. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The return match in Cyprus follows on September 8 before Scotland welcome England to Hampden four days later in a specially-arranged match to mark the 150th anniversary of the world's oldest international fixture.