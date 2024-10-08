Scotland player's incredible return: 'He's come into room as he if he owns it,' says coach
Craig Gordon will not be fazed by his return to the international fold because he already believes he is the best Scotland goalkeeper.
This is according to John Carver, who claims this innate confidence will stand the 41-year-old in good stead as he prepares to make his return to the national side. It was roundly expected that Gordon had made his farewell appearance against Finland four months ago after being excluded from Scotland's Euro 2024 squad.
However, current No.1 Angus Gunn’s absence from the forthcoming Nations League double-header against Croatia and Portugal has been confirmed due to a rib injury.
Gordon is now expected to step into the breach at the Maksimir stadium against Croatia on Saturday night to win his 76th cap. He made his debut against Trinidad and Tobago in May 2004 and has battled back from serious injury on two occasions to reclaim his Scotland place. He is already Scotland’s oldest-ever player.
Carver described Rangers defender John Souttar as having a “glint in his eye” at training as he anticipated returning to the side following his own Euro 2024 disappointment. The Scotland assistant manager was asked if the same could be said of Gordon.
“Craig always did, because he always thought he was the best,” said Carver. “I like that. And he always thought he was the No.1. So, he was always the dominant feature in the group. There's nothing wrong with that. He's come into the room as if he owns it. Does that make sense? And he does. Look at the career he's had, and he's still got, and is still ahead of him. He's number one at Hearts now. And he had that determination when he was just left out of the squad for Germany. And you could see it in him then he was going to prove a point. And he has done. You have to take your hat off to him. It's excellent what he's done, I've got to say. He's come back from such a bad injury, in particular, and to force his way back into the squad and want more caps. That's what you want in a player, determination.”
