Scotland player's incredible return: 'He's come into room as he if he owns it,' says coach

John Carver hails 41-year-old Hearts ‘keeper’s unshakeable belief

“Craig always did, because he always thought he was the best,” said Carver. “I like that. And he always thought he was the No.1. So, he was always the dominant feature in the group. There's nothing wrong with that. He's come into the room as if he owns it. Does that make sense? And he does. Look at the career he's had, and he's still got, and is still ahead of him. He's number one at Hearts now. And he had that determination when he was just left out of the squad for Germany. And you could see it in him then he was going to prove a point. And he has done. You have to take your hat off to him. It's excellent what he's done, I've got to say. He's come back from such a bad injury, in particular, and to force his way back into the squad and want more caps. That's what you want in a player, determination.”