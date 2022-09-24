Scotland player ratings: One stand-out nine, the unflappable eight on a heady night at Hampden

Craig Gordon: Impeccable handling and made a crucial save at 1-1 from Troy Parrott. Can be forgiven for one slight moment of concern when he fired a passback straight at Chiedozie Ogbene. Another fine display between the sticks. 8

Aaron Hickey: Was playing well at right-back, driving forward and spotting good passes, until injury resulted in his withdrawal just before the hour-mark. 7

Jack Hendry: Defended well enough against the pacey Irish forward line but it was his glancing header that had the biggest impact, getting Scotland back in the match. 7

Scott McKenna: Found the speed of Parrott and Michael Obafemi challenging at times and picked up a booking in the second half. However, held firm when Ireland pressed for a leveller. 6

Kieran Tierney: His match ended prematurely on 42 minutes after suffering a second head knock of the match. The Arsenal defender produced a couple of piercing runs into the Irish final third. Replaced by Greg Taylor. 5

Callum McGregor: Took a bit of time to grow into the match but his tidy midfield play in the second period gave Scotland a platform to attack. 6

Scott McTominay: Won the penalty with his header and put in a display full of energy and power, especially after the break. 7

John McGinn: Winning his 50th cap, the captain had a frustrating first half, spurning two chances. Much like his peers, grew into the match and by the end was driving the team forward. 7

Stuart Armstrong: Took up some promising positions on the right flank but was unable to impose himself on this match. Understandably made way for Ryan Fraser after 60 minutes. 5

Ryan Christie: The Bournemouth forward was Scotland’s matchwinner. Stood up a fine cross after neat skill for Hendry’s goal and then kept his nerve with the penalty. Put in some strong defensive work too, not least an important header at his back post. Can be proud of his efforts. 9

Lyndon Dykes: Put back in the starting XI after his two goals against Ukraine, he had a tougher night here. Some of his link-up play failed and he didn’t get a decent opportunity created for him. 5