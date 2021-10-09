Scotland player ratings: How Scott McTominay, John McGinn and Steve Clarke's team rated in dramatic World Cup qualifying win over Israel

A stunning free-kick from Eran Zahavi silenced sold-out Hampden after just five minutes until John McGinn lifted the mood with a curling finish from the edge of the box.
That boost though was immediately wiped by Munas Dabbur’s scrambled goal moments later which gave the visitors the half-time lead.
Lyndon Dykes had a poor penalty saved just before the break, but did find the leveller after a little help from VAR in the second half.
Then with Scotland pressing for a vital winner it finally came in the 94th minute when Scott McTominay headed in and Scotland moved four points clear in second place.
Here's how the players rated…
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.