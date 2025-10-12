Scotland continued their quest to reach next summer’s World Cup with an unconvincing 2-1 win over Belarus at Hampden.

Steve Clarke’s men will be delighted to take full spoils in the encounter with the lowest-ranked team in Group C, but were made to sweat by their plucky visitors, who put up a good fight three days on from being thrashed 6-0 by Denmark.

Scotland took the lead on 16 minutes when Che Adams fired home after an excellent pass from Jack Hendry. However, Scotland failed to kick on and had to wait until deep into the second half for Scott McTominay to give them breathing space with a neat finish.

Belarus had a goal disallowed at 1-0 but did get themselves a goal in stoppage time from Gleb Kuchko, but it turned out just to be a consolation.

It means Scotland are very well placed for a top-two finish ahead of their final matches against Greece away and Denmark at home next month.

Here are the ratings out of ten for each player involved.

1 . Angus Gunn While Scotland's No 1 was never properly tested by Belarus, he had to be alert for most of the match as the visitors mounted plenty of attacks. Did everything that was asked of him - albeit very little. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Anthony Ralston The Celtic defender came in at right-back due to Hickey's injury. He was put under early pressure by Belarus as they targeted his flank. Kept honest throughout the match and allowed Gannon-Doak to press forward ahead of him. Came off after 70 minutes for his club-mate Tierney as Scotland refreshed their defence. 6 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Andy Robertson The left-back got forward well enough but wasn't able to deliver a telling ball of note. Will have been pleased to see Malashevich's goal disallowed given that he was unable to properly mark the Belarus winger for the strike. The captain was however beaten to the ball by Kuchko for Belarus' stoppage-time goal. Not his best night. 5 | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Jack Hendry This was the defender's first competitive start for Scotland since the European Championships two summers ago. Winning his 36th cap, the Al-Ettifaq centre-half was one of Scotland's better players, looking assured on the ball and in his duels. Clever pass into Adams to open the scoring. Was replaced by Souttar on 70 minutes but can be pleased with his night's work. 7 | SNS Group Photo Sales